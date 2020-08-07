New locker room, lounge, jersey greets Coyotes ahead of first practice

VERMILLION, S.D.—It was worth the wait.

The South Dakota football team finally got to see its new locker room and player’s lounge, all part of a $26 million DakotaDome renovation, Thursday, one day before the team officially opens fall camp ahead of the 2020 season.

All four classes took their turn through the tour, starting with the seniors and ending with the newest Coyotes. Waiting for them as they opened the door for the first time was the debut of a new grey jersey combination.

“I was surprised, I didn’t really expect all of this,” said senior running back Kai Henry. “The first thing that I saw was those grey uniforms and they are amazing! I can’t wait to look good in those and rip it up.”

“It’s mind blowing,” echoed senior cornerback Mark Collins Jr. “Just seeing how far these facilities have come over the years and seeing the final product was great to see. You can just tell the commitment from the University, there’s Coyote paws everywhere, the red lights, they got the uniforms. Everything just feels like Coyote football.”

For head coach Bob Nielson, it was the culmination of a process that began a year and a half ago.

“It’s obviously a beautiful facility,” said Nielson. “I’m excited for these guys to have the facility they deserve. It shows a strong commitment by the University to our student-athletes and to Division I football. I certainly have to thank all of our loyal supporters and alumni who made this project possible.”

The locker room covers more than 6,000 square feet, or more than three times the size of the previous locker room, and features 110 individual lockers. Each locker features a customizable nameplate, a padded seat, ample storage for personal clothing, practice and game gear, and a floor to ceiling ventilation system used to dry equipment. In addition, the room boasts an internal sound system and 20 individual showerheads.

Directly across from the locker room sits the players’ lounge where student-athletes can relax, study and hang out with teammates. The room offers comfortable seating, eight televisions, gaming systems and a nutrition area where players can refuel with nutritious snacks and beverages. It also features tables for individual or group study.

The grey jerseys, supplied by Adidas, feature white numbers with a red outline, a red “South Dakota” along the chest with a white outline, and a red, white, red, stripe along each sleeve.

The Coyotes’ first practice is set for 2:30 p.m. Friday on their outdoor practice facility. It is the first of 25 practices ahead of the team’s scheduled game at Iowa State on Sept. 5, though Cyclone Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said Thursday he anticipates ISU’s lone non-conference game to take place Sept. 12. The first day of classes at USD is slated for Aug. 19.