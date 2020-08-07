Iowa State and UNLV Agree to Modify Football Contract

MES, Iowa – Iowa State and UNLV have mutually agreed to delay their football game scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020 to Sept. 14, 2030 as a result of scheduling modifications by the Big 12 and Mountain West related to COVID-19.

The Cyclones will continue to play at UNLV’s Allegiant Stadium, also home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Sept. 18, 2021 as initially contracted.

“We are pleased we were able to resolve this scheduling modification so quickly”, Pollard said. “We wanted to make sure our student-athletes and fans knew we are still planning to make the trip to Las Vegas next fall to play a football game in a brand new NFL stadium.”

Iowa State last played in Las Vegas in 2008.

“Playing in Las Vegas is like a regular season bowl game for our fan base,” Pollard said. “Amid all of our current challenges and uncertainties, it is exciting to have next year’s trip to look forward to. I am sure thousands of Cyclone fans will make the trip to Las Vegas.”

The schools have met five times previously on the gridiron and the Cyclones hold a 4-1 advantage.

“Coach Campbell feels that giving his players a chance to compete in an NFL stadium is a great opportunity for his team and I know he feels that Cyclone Nation will respond enthusiastically to provide a great environment for the game,” Pollard said.

Iowa State will announced future edits to its 2020 schedule as it is finalized.