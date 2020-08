PUBLIC MUSEUM TO BE NEW HOME OF CENTRAL HIGH MURAL

ONE OF THE LAST REMAINING MURALS AT THE FORMER CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL IN SIOUX CITY IS HEADED TO A NEW HOME.

THE COLORFUL MURAL WHICH WAS ON THE WALL OF THE CASTLE ON THE HILL’S AUDITORIUM IS HEADED FOR THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS THE DECADES OLD ARTWORK IS BEING DONATED BY THE CASTLE ON THE HILL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION:

HANSEN SAYS THE MURAL WILL BE INSPECTED AND HE HOPES TO HAVE IT ON DISPLAY FOR THE PUBLIC IN THE NEAR FUTURE:

HANSEN SAYS THERE IS A LOT OF HISTORY PICTURED ON THE MURAL, INCLUDING PORTRAITS OF FORMER PRESIDENTS AND SCENES OF DAILY LIFE AT THE OLD HIGH SCHOOL WHICH CLOSED IN THE SPRING OF 1972.

THE STATELY BRICK BUILDING IS NOW AN APARTMENT COMPLEX.