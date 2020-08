KNAPP ENTERS NOT GUILTY PLEA IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY MURDER CASE

A MERRILL, IOWA MAN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND WILLFUL INJURY CHARGES IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS STEPSON IN MAY.

81-YEAR-OLD THOMAS JORDAN KNAPP ENTERED THE PLEA IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

KNAPP IS CHARGED IN THE MAY 11TH SHOOTING OF 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN JUZEK AT KNAPP’S HOME.

JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER HAS NOT SET A TRIAL DATE IN THE CASE.

COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE THAT KNAPP FIRED A 20 GAUGE SHOTGUN THROUGH A BEDROOM DOOR, STRIKING JUZEK.

JUZEK FLED TO THE LIVING ROOM WHERE KNAPP ALLEGEDLY THEN FIRED A SECOND BLAST, STRIKING JUZEK IN THE CHEST.

KNAPP IS BEING HELD IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.