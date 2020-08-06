IOWA BOARD OF EDUCATION DISCUSSES READINESS FOR ONLINE LEARNING

The State Board of Education of Iowa met Wednesday and included a discussion about online teaching.

Board member Mike May of Spirit Lake questioned how well teachers are prepared.

May, who is a former teacher, questioned how the situation has changed since then.

The online learning was optional once the governor shut down the schools for the year in the midst of the pandemic.

The Department of Education’s Amy Williamson says they were immediately working with teachers.

Williamson is the Chief of the Bureau of School Improvement and says the situation now is very different.

May says he is skeptical that we are really prepared to be effective online teachers or instructors.

Williamson says she thinks it’s going to be a process, but it will continue to get better as we go.

Radio Iowa