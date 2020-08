A CONSTRUCTION WORKER AT AN INTERSTATE 29 BRIDGE SITE IN HARRISON COUNTY HAS DIED IN A FREAK ACCIDENT.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A NORTHBOUND PICKUP TRUCK LOST A TIRE AT MILE MARKER 92 NEAR MONDAMIN.

THE TIRE WENT THROUGH THE MEDIAN AND STRUCK 51-YEAR-OLD HOMERO CARRILLO OF DES MOINES, WHO WAS WORKING ON THE SOUTHBOUND BRIDGE WHICH WAS CLOSED TO TRAFFIC.

CARRILLO WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE DRIVER OF THE PICKUP, WHO WAS NOT IDENTIFIED, WAS NOT INJURED.