ERNST SAYS SCHUMER IS STALLING PANDEMIC RELIEF PACKAGE

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst was asked by reporters Thursday about when another federal coronavirus relief package may get done.

The Red Oak Republican says Democrats don’t want to negotiate — and cited the extension of the federal unemployment as an example.

Ernst says nothing can happen if Democrats don’t want to discuss the issue.

Fellow Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota says the Democrats price tag for what they want in the bill is 3.4 trillion dollars and includes several things unreleated to pandemic relief.

The Republican bill cost is estimated around one trillion dollars.