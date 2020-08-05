SIOUX CITY COUPLE COMES WITHIN ONE NUMBER OF POWERBALL JACKPOT

A Sioux City couple came within one number of winning a recent Powerball jackpot.

Patrick and Mary Jo Newburn matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the July 29th drawing.

Their $50,000 prize was doubled to $100,000 because they opted for the $1 Power Play add-on, which multiples non-jackpot prize amounts by up to 10 times.

The Newburns purchased their winning ticket at the Indian Hills Fareway and claimed their prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

The winning numbers in the July 29 drawing were 7-29-35-40-45 and Powerball 26. The Power Play was 2.