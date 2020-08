RICKETTS STANDS FIRM ON MASKS AND KIDS IN SCHOOL

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS STANDING FIRM ON HIS DESIRE TO HAVE SCHOOL CHILDREN IN THE CLASSROOM THIS FALL.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS THERE ARE A NUMBER OF REASONS HE FEELS THAT WAY:

RICKETTS SAYS THERE ARE REPORTS FROM THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL THAT SHOW OTHER ISSUES THAT INCREASE WHEN HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS AREN’T IN CLASS:

RICKETTS ALSO REAFFIRMED THAT HE WILL NOT ISSUE A MASK MANDATE IN NEBRASKA, BUT HE HOPES PEOPLE WILL WEAR THEM AND HAS NO PROBLEM IF SCHOOLS AND UNIVERSITIES WANT STUDENTS TO WEAR ONE:

THE GOVERNOR WILL NOT ISSUE A STATEWIDE MASK MANDATE, BECAUSE CONDITIONS DIFFER FROM COUNTY TO COUNTY IN NEBRASKA:

RICKETTS SAYS HE BELIEVES PEOPLE WOULD RESIST WEARING A MASK IF HE ISSUED A STATEWIDE MANDATE.