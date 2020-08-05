REYNOLDS SIGNS FELON VOTING RIGHTS ORDER

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an executive order to automatically restore voting rights to most paroled felons, an idea she first proposed in early 2019.

The order will restore voting rights to about 40-thousand people statewide, though it will not apply to felons convicted of murder, manslaughter or serious sex crimes.

Betty Andrews, who heads the N-double-A-C-P of Iowa and Nebraska, thanked the governor for keeping her promise by signing the order.

The governor asked fellow Republicans in the legislature to start the process of amending Iowa’s constitution, but pledged this spring to issue the order after the legislative effort stalled:

The order technically restores citizenship rights and does not require repayment of victim restitution before a felon can vote.

Iowa was the last state in the union to enact a measure to restore felon voting rights.