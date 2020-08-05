NEBRASKA SENATORS MOVE TO MAKE FAFSA MANDATORY FOR HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS

Nebraska state senators have given first round approval to a bill that would require high school seniors in that state to submit a federal college financial aid application before they graduate from high school.

Senator Tony Vargas of Omaha says his bill, with some exceptions, would require each public high school student to complete and submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA, before graduating, beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

A student’s parent or legal guardian, or a school principal could authorize a student to decline for good cause.

Senator Mike Groene of North Platte opposed the bill, saying it would create an unnecessary graduation requirement and a mandate to parents to fill out a form for a voluntary government program.

Senators voted 28-9 to advance LB-1089 to select file.