MORE FREE PROTEIN TO BE GIVEN AWAY THURDAY

Tyson Foods and the Food Bank of Siouxland will distribute another truckload of free meat at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City on Thursday.

This will be the third truckload donation this year of assorted protein from Tyson to help feed those in need in Siouxland.

Last week the three groups distributed more than 40,000 pounds of protein in just a few hours.

The new distribution will begin at noon this Thursday, August 6th and end when the meat has been fully given away.

No appointments are needed.

