SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS JUST ONE NEW CASE OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY WEDNESDAY OUT OF 91 NEW TESTS.

THE 51ST CORONAVIRUS RELATED DEATH IN THE COUNTY WAS ALSO REPORTED, A MAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 AND 80.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED TWO NEW POSITIVE CASES OUT OF 27 NEW TESTS (1880 TOTAL POSITIVE, 6668 NEGATIVE TESTS).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED FIVE NEW CASES WITH 34 ACTIVE. (204 TOTAL).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD TWO NEW CASES (444 OVERALL).

MONONA COUNTY HAD NONE (90).