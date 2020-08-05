Iowa Announces 2020 Football Schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa Hawkeyes will play a 10-game Big Ten Conference football schedule in 2020, featuring five home games in Kinnick Stadium. The entire Big Ten schedule of games was announced Wednesday by the conference office.

The Hawkeyes open the season at home on Saturday, Sept. 5, hosting Maryland. Additional home games include Nebraska (Sept. 26), Northwestern (Oct. 3), Michigan State (Oct. 31) and Wisconsin (Nov. 14). Iowa travels to face Purdue on Sept. 12, and plays at Minnesota the following week on Saturday, Sept. 19. Remaining road games include at Illinois (Oct. 10), Penn State (Oct. 24) and Ohio State (Nov. 21). Iowa has open dates scheduled for Oct. 17 and Nov. 7.

“We continue to face uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and others associated with our sports programs remains our number one priority,” said Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “I am confident in the medical protocols established by the Big Ten Conference Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and Sports Medicine Committee, in addition to the continued oversight provided by our UI Hawkeye team physicians within the UIHC Department of Orthopedics and Epidemiology.

“The past few months have entailed numerous conversations between my conference colleagues, Commissioner Kevin Warren and our Big Ten presidents, as we have worked to navigate the challenges associated with this pandemic. We appreciate the continued patience and support from our donors, ticket holders, partners, and fans. Now that the football schedule has been announced, we will finalize our Kinnick Stadium seating plan and share that in the next few days. If we have the opportunity to play, we are excited about our challenging conference schedule and the five games in Kinnick Stadium.”

Iowa’s opening game marks the first time since 1980 the Hawkeyes will open the season against at Big Ten opponent. The Hawkeyes opened that season with a 16-7 win over Indiana in Kinnick Stadium.

“As a program, we have been looking forward to this day since the decision to play a conference-only schedule was announced,” said UI head football coach Kirk Ferentz. “Knowing when our games are scheduled will allow us to prepare for what is ahead on the field and support our players’ academic schedules off the field.

“Our players have shown patience and dedication during the most recent period of conditioning and off-season workouts, and now we are excited to begin the process of preparing for a football season. We are continuing to closely monitor the health and safety of our players and staff and look forward to starting our season in Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 5.”

Iowa football has won 47 games over the past five seasons, the best five-year total in school history and a total that ranks ninth in the nation. The Hawkeyes posted six home wins in 2019 and have posted 27 victories in Kinnick Stadium in the last five seasons.

Iowa will begin the 2020 campaign with a four-game winning streak, including a 49-24 win over No. 22 Southern California in the 2019 Holiday Bowl.

Iowa is scheduled to begin official preparation for the 2020 season Friday, Aug. 7 with the opening of preseason camp. The opening contest against Maryland will be the first opportunity to see the 2020 Hawkeyes in action, as the annual August Kids Day in Kinnick Stadium will not take place.

Information regarding fan attendance for 2020 home games, including ticketing update and information, along with Kinnick Stadium policies and procedures for the season, will be released soon. Iowa Athletics has not yet finalized an allowable attendance figure for home games.

The Big Ten Conference championship game is scheduled for Dec. 5, at Lucas Oil stadium in Indianapolis. Following is Iowa’s 2020 football schedule:

Sept. 5 Maryland

Sept. 12 at Purdue

Sept. 19 at Minnesota

Sept. 26 Nebraska

Oct. 3 Northwestern

Oct. 10 at Illinois

Oct. 17 Open

Oct. 24 at Penn State

Oct. 31 Michigan State

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 Wisconsin

Nov. 21 at Ohio State

Dec. 5 Big Ten Championship