CAR SHOW SET FOR SUNDAY IN NORTH SIOUX CITY

If you have a special car, truck or bike you are proud of, you can show it off this weekend in North Sioux City.

The 1st Annual North Sioux City Car Show will take place this Sunday, August 9th from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM in the parking lot of the CNOS Fieldhouse at 300 Centennial Drive.

There is no registration fee and all entries will have a chance to win a variety of door prizes from local North Sioux City businesses.

Food trucks will be on site for spectators and entrants.

The event is hosted by Midwest Euro Club and 605 Squares and sponsored by Pella, United Sports Academy and V.I.P. Gymnastics.