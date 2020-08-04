MORE VANDALISM IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY

There’s been more cases of vandalism in Sioux City.

This time someone smashed windows early Monday at the downtown main post office on Jackson Street.

Police also say windows were broken early Sunday morning at both the Hardees and Arby’s Restaurants in the 900 block of Gordon Drive.

Landscaping rocks were used at each location to break the windows.

Sioux City Police says that a surveillance camera shows a possible suspect who is described as a white male, possibly in his 20’s, who appears to have ear length hair and a slender build.

Anyone who has information about the incidents should call the Crimestoppers hot line at 258-TIPS (8477).

Photos courtesy KMEG

Updated 3:40pm 8/4/20