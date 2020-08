SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS NINE NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY TUESDAY OUT OF 73 NEW TESTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED THREE NEW POSITIVE CASES OUT OF 62 NEW TESTS (1878 TOTAL POSITIVE, 6643 NEGATIVE TESTS).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW CASES WITH 34 ACTIVE. (199 TOTAL).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES BUT ONE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED POSITIVE CASE DEDUCTED FROM THEIR TOTAL TO REDUCE IT TO 442 OVERALL.

MONONA COUNTY ALSO HAD NONE (90).