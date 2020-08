CITIZENS SPEAK OUT SUPPORTING USE OF BODY CAMERAS BY CITY POLICE

SEVERAL LOCAL RESIDENTS EXPRESSED THEIR OPINION IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS AFTER THE CITY COUNCIL VOTED MONDAY AFTERNOON TO APPROVE THE PURCHASE OF 120 BODY CAMERAS TO BE WORN BY SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS WHEN THEY ARE ON DUTY.

MONIQUE SCARLETT OF “UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY” TOLD THE COUNCIL THE POLICE BODY CAMERAS WERE LONG OVERDUE AND WOULD BRING ACCOUNTABILITY TO BOTH POLICE AND CITIZENS:

OC…….AS WELL AS OUR CITIZENS. :16

IKE RAYFORD, PRESIDENT OF THE LOCAL NAACP, VOICED HIS ORGANIZATION’S SUPPORT FOR THE BODY CAMERAS:

OC……….WITH THIS INITIATIVE. :16

GENE BOYKIN JUNIOR SAID HE SUPPORTED THE CAMERAS, AND HOPED TO SEE A CITIZEN’S OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE FORMED REGARDING THE CAMERAS:

OC……..INCIDENTS REPORTS. ;22

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS AN EQUITY AND INCLUSIVENESS ADVISORY COMMITTEE HAS BEEN FORMED THAT WOULD LOOK AT THE POLICE OVERSIGHT ISSUE.