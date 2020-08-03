MAJOR NAMING GIFT FOR USD SCHOOL OF LAW

A major endowment gift to the University of South Dakota will help train future lawyers at what will now be called the USD Knudson School of Law.

The name change is from a twelve and a half million-dollar gift from T. Denny Sanford on behalf of long time Sioux Falls lawyer Dave Knudson.

Knudson says the financial gift will be long lasting:

Knudson says solving problems is what lawyers do:

The Dean of the Law School, Neil Fulton, says the gift more than doubles the schools endowment:

Knudson has been Sanford’s lawyer for decades.

He was previously a state senator and was Chief of Staff for former Governor Bill Janklow.

Photo courtesy USD/Audio Jerry Oster WNAX