CITY COUNCIL APPROVES PURCHASE OF POLICE BODY CAMERAS

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED A PROPOSAL TO PURCHASE 120 BODY CAMERAS FOR SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 5-0 TO FUND THE CAMERAS AND SUPPORTING EQUIPMENT.

THE COST OF THE EQUIPMENT IS JUST UNDER 261-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

POLICE CAPTAIN MARK KIRKPATRICK SAYS THE DEPARTMENT PLANS TO USE ONE OF THEIR CIVILIAN EMPLOYEES TO MANAGE THE VIDEO AND TECHNOLOGY:

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER TOLD THE COUNCIL THE CAMERAS WILL BE ON MOST OF THE TIME THE OFFICERS ARE ON DUTY:

THE POLICE HOPE TO HAVE THEIR OFFICERS TRAINED AND THE CAMERAS IN USE BY LATE FALL.

