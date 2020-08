SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 10 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY SUNDAY OUT OF 89 NEW TESTS.

ON SATURDAY, THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTED FOUR NEW CASES OUT OF 139 TESTS.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED NINE NEW CASES WITH 31 STILL ACTIVE. (196 TOTAL).

UNION COUNTY ALSO REPORTED ITS 4TH DEATH FROM THE CORONAVIRUS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTED EIGHT NEW POSITIVE CASES OVER THE WEEKEND (440) AND MONONA COUNTY HAD ONE NEW CASE (90).

DAKOTA COUNTY DOES NOT REPORT DURING THE WEEKEND.