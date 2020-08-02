GARZA TO RETURN TO THE HAWKEYES

Great news for Iowa Hawkeye basketball fans, Luka Garza, the 2020 National College Basketball Player of the Year by six national news outlets and Big Ten Player of the Year, announced on Sunday that he is returning to the University of Iowa for his senior season.

Garza says “My heart is in Iowa City. I love this place too much to leave it. I love my teammates, coaches, community, fans, and university. It would have been way too hard to close the book without the last chapter.”

Garza is one of five players since 1975, and first since 2008, to return to school after being recognized as the Sporting News National Player of the Year.

The Washington, D.C., native had a historic season in 2019-2020, leading the nationally-ranked UI men’s basketball team to 20 victories and a likely NCAA Tournament berth if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

A unanimous consensus first-team All-America selection, Garza became the first UI men’s basketball student-athlete to earn National Player of the Year distinction (Sporting News, Basketball Times, ESPN, FOX, Stadium, Bleacher Report).

The center was also named the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year, USBWA District VI Player of the Year, and Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

“Luka’s decision is incredibly unselfish and heart-warming,” said head coach Fran McCaffery.

“His goals are team-oriented. He has an incredible bond with his brothers in the locker room and believes in this group.”

Garza finished the 20-game conference schedule averaging 26.2 points per game, becoming the first player to average at least 26 points in Big Ten play since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994

Garza scored a school-record 740 points in 2019-2020, breaking the program’s 50-year old record previously set by John Johnson in 1970.

Garza became one of three Big Ten players to ever to total 740+ points and 300+ rebounds in a single season.

Garza enters his senior season with 1,559 points, 660 rebounds, 104 blocked shots, 99, assists, 47 steals, and 20 double-doubles.

He ranks 10th in Iowa career blocked shots and double-doubles, and 12th in scoring.

He is 558 points from surpassing Roy Marble as the school’s all-time leading scorer.en players with significant starting experience. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 20-win season, and a fifth-place conference finish.

Iowa is an unofficial preseason Top-10 team for the 2020-21 season.

In addition to All-American Luka Garza, the Hawkeyes return upperclassmen all-conference honorees Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp.

Redshirt junior Connor McCaffery led all Division I players in assist-to-turnover ratio, while CJ Fredrick was honored on the All-Big Ten Freshman team.