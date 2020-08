6TH STREET TO BE CLOSED NEAR HWY 75 FOR RAIL REPAIRS

A SECTION OF SIXTH STREET WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY MORNING AT THE RAILROAD CROSSING NEAR SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD SO THAT BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE MAY MAKE REPAIRS TO THAT CROSSING.

THE REPAIR WORK IS EXPECTED TO LAST THROUGH THIS SATURDAY, AUGUST 8TH.

A DETOUR WILL BE POSTED FOR TRAFFIC TO USE 3RD AND 4TH STREET AND HOEVEN DRIVE WHILE REPAIRS ARE BEING MADE.