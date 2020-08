POLICE INVESTIGATING SHOOTING ON CITY’S WESTSIDE

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT THAT LEFT ONE PERSON INJURED.

OFFICERS RESPONDED TO THE CALL IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF WEST SECOND STREET SHORTLY BEFORE 8:30PM.

A MALE ADULT VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH WHAT WAS DESCRIBED AS A SERIOUS GUNSHOT INJURY.

AN ALERT FOR A SUSPECT DRIVING A BLUE CAR WAS ISSUED AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SPOTTED THE VEHICLE AND TOOK THE SUSPECT INTO CUSTODY WITHIN 15 MINUTES OF THE SHOOTING.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.