FORMER 185TH WING COMMANDER RETIRES FROM ACTIVE DUTY

The former Wing Commander of Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard unit retired from active duty Saturday in a ceremony at the base.

Air National Guard Major General Ed Sauley is retiring from his position as the Air National Guard Assistant to the Commander of Air Force Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.

He wanted to make his retirement official in Sioux City though, because of the special place the 185th had in his career.

General Sauley graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1988 and started his active duty.

He joined the 185th in 2001 while living in Omaha where he was also a full time commercial pilot for United Airlines.

He eventually began flying full time for the 185th, piloting both the F-16 fighter aircraft and the KC-135 tanker.

Sauley logged over 3400 flying hours and 150 combat hours flown during operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

He eventually became the unit’s Wing Commander before moving to US-STRATCOM in Omaha in 2012.

Sauley is one of a small number of 185th alumni to achieve the rank of

general while serving as a member of the Air National Guard.

Photo by 185th Tech Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar