A Woodbury County Sheriff’s Deputy has received the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau’s top Drug Recognition Expert evaluator’s award for Iowa’s Northwest Region.

Deputy Dustin DeGroot competed with 28 other D-R-E’s to earn the honor.

DeGroot, has received the award two of the last three years.

He has been with the sheriff’s department since 2006, starting as a as a correctional officer and was promoted to deputy in 2012.

Photo provided by Sheriff’s Dept.