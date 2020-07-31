UNICAMERAL PASSES PARTIAL BAN ON ELECTRONIC SMOKING

Lawmakers have passed a bill banning electronic smoking devices inside public buildings in Nebraska.

LB-840, introduced by Grand Island Senator Dan Quick, amends the Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Act to prohibit use of electronic nicotine delivery systems inside public buildings.

The bill exempts licensed electronic smoking device retail outlets.

Those outlets are defined as businesses that do not sell alcohol or gasoline, derives no more than 20 percent of its revenue from the sale of food and prohibits individuals younger than 21 from entering the premises.

Also, beginning January 1st of 2022, electronic smoking device retail outlet employees may not be younger than 21.

LB-840 passed on a 33-2 vote.