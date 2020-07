SNEAKY’S CHICKEN IN SIOUX CITY HAS CLOSED FOR ABOUT A WEEK AFTER AN EMPLOYEE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

OWNERS OF SNEAKY’S IN A FACEBOOK POST SAY THEY THANK THEIR EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERS FOR THEIR CONTINUED SUPPORT AND SAY THEY HAVE BEEN FOLLOWING CDC GUIDELINES.

THEY ARE NOW WORKING WITH THE SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT.

THE SIOUX CITY SNEAKY’S LOCATION ON GORDON DRIVE WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED UNTIL AUGUST 6TH.