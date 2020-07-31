SCHALLER IOWA MAN CHARGED WITH MAIL FRAUD

A Schaller, Iowa man has been charged with one count of mail fraud.

61-year-old Alvin Rex is alleged to have collected around $19,000 in unemployment benefits in the names of individuals in Massachusetts and Arizona, which included $600 per week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Benefits from the CARES Act.

­

The complaint alleges that, in May, Rex received approximately $19,000 in deposits in his account at a bank in Storm Lake.

The complaint further alleges that Rex then made a series of cash withdrawals from his account and mailed the cash to at least one other person in Maryland.

If convicted, Rex faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.