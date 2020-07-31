PATE HOLDS ELECTION SECURITY WORKSHOPS

The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office is conducting a series of workshops through next week to help counties prepare for the 2020 elections.

The Incident Response Plan seminars take county auditors and staff, IT administrators and emergency management coordinators through a variety of scenarios that could disrupt elections.

Secretary of State Paul Pate says the goal is to ensure all 99 counties are prepared for the November 3rd election:

OC……..safeguarding their vote. :22

Those scenarios could include natural disasters, power outages and cyber attacks.

Six workshops are scheduled and will run through August 6th.