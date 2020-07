METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 31ST

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 19 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY OUT OF 185 NEW TESTS.

THE COUNTY ALSO REPORTED ITS 48TH DEATH FROM CORONAVIRUS RELATED CAUSES, A MAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 41 AND 60.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED FOUR NEW POSITIVE CASES FRIDAY OUT OF 81 NEW TESTS (1868 TOTAL POSITIVE, 6481 NEGATIVE TESTS).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW CASES WITH 29 STILL ACTIVE. (187 TOTAL).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTED SIX NEW POSITIVE CASES (432) AND MONONA COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES (89 TOTAL).