A HELICOPTER HAD A ROUGH LANDING IN RURAL DAKOTA COUNTY FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE COPTER CAME IN CONTACT WITH A POWER LINE OVER A CORNFIELD NEAR EMERSON, NEBRASKA.

THE COPTER MADE A HARD LANDING IN THE FIELD BUT THE PILOT REPORTEDLY WALKED AWAY FROM THE LANDING SITE WITH NO INJURIES.

THE POWER LINE STRUCK BY THE COPTER CAME DOWN.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE HELICOPTER HAD BEEN FLYING IN THE AREA THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS.

