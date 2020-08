DRIVE BY SHOOTING OF VEHICLES IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN A DRIVE BY SHOOTING IN THAT CITY LATE FRIDAY MORNING.

POLICE SAY A VEHICLE DROVE THROUGH THE INTERSECTION OF EAST 21ST AND F STREETS AND SOMEONE FIRED SHOTS, STRIKING TWO UNOCCUPIED VEHICLES.

POLICE FOUND MULTIPLE SHELL CASINGS.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

Photo courtesy KMEG