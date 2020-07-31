BODY RECOVERED FROM MISSOURI RIVER

Authorities have recovered the body of a man from the Missouri River in Sioux City.

Police say a boater spotted the body floating in the water about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Sioux City Fire Rescue and Dakota City already had boats in the water doing a search for a man who jumped or fell off the Veteran’s Bridge Wednesday night.

Sioux City Police Officer Andrew Dutler says the body recovered was of a black male, age mid to late 20s.

He says the body was sent to the medical examiners office for a positive identification.”

