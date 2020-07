WOODBURY COUNTY SAYS 9-1-1 LANDLINE SERVICE HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RESTORED.

Updated 1:55pm 7/30/20

9-1-1 LANDLINE SERVICE IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAS BEEN RESTORED, BUT THOSE USING IT MAY EXPERIENCE A DELAY.

AUTHORITIES SAY THOSE WITH LANDLINES SHOULD CALL 279-6960.

CELL PHONE USERS ARE ABLE TO GET THROUGH ON 9-1-1 WITH NO DELAYS.

THE LANDLINE SERVICE OUTAGE TOOK PLACE WEDNESDAY EVENING.

CENTURY LINK HAS BEEN WORKING ON THE ISSUE.