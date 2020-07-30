TYSON PROTEIN DISTRIBUTION DONE IN RECORD TIME

It didn’t take long for volunteers to distribute more than 40,000 pounds of meat Thursday morning to help feed those in need.

All of the donated protein from Tyson Foods was given away by the food Bank and community volunteers distributed at the Norm Waitt Jr. YMCA in South Sioux City by 8:30am.

Organizers say they distributed the food in record time.

People started lining up at 4am and the meat distribution began at 6am.

The last package was given away at 8:30am.

Tyson Foods made the donation to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of IBP, known as Iowa Beef Processors, back in 1960.

Photo courtesy KMEG