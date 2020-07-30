NEBRASKA ABORTION BILL STALLS IN UNICAMERAL

A bill to ban the “dismemberment” abortion method in Nebraska has stalled during senate debate.

LB814, introduced by Lincoln Senator Suzanne Geist, would have banned that particular abortion except in emergency situations.

The bill would have made the procedure a felony, punishable by up to two years imprisonment with a $10,000 fine.

It also would have allowed for injunctions and civil action against any abortion provider found to be in violation of the bill’s provisions.

After three hours of debate, lawmakers moved to the next item on the agenda without taking any votes on the bill.

Per Speaker Jim Scheer, the sponsor of a bill that is facing a potential filibuster must demonstrate sufficient support for a cloture motion before the measure will be scheduled for additional debate.