Remsen’s Oktoberfest is the latest area event to fall victim to the coronavirus.

A statement from the festival committee says “Due to the unknowns involving the Covid 19 Pandemic, the Oktoberfest Committee is saddened to inform you that we will not be holding this years event.”

The 47th/48th annual Remsen Oktoberfest will take place next year on October 30th of 2021.