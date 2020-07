TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF HORNICK MAN

A HORNICK, IOWA MAN HAS DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUFFERED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY NIGHT ON A COUNTY ROAD IN MONONA COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 65-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY DAHMS DIED AFTER THE KING QUAD HE WAS DRIVING WAS REAR ENDED BY A CAR AS BOTH VEHICLES WERE WESTBOUND ON COUNTY ROAD E-16 JUST BEFORE 10PM.

DAHMS VEHICLE WENT OFF THE ROAD AND INTO A DITCH.

THE DRIVER OF THE CAR, 18-YEAR-OLD ELIJAH OREGON OF OTO, WAS INJURED AND TRANSPORTED TO BURGESS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL IN ONAWA.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.