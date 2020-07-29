SIOUX CITY FACILITY MASK MANDATE BEGINS

Wednesday marked the first day where anyone in Sioux City who wants to enter a city facility or ride a transit bus will have to wear a mask.

The mandate includes City Hall, the Public Museum and Art Center and around two dozen other buildings.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott says it’s to try and keep coronavirus cases from rising in the city:

This doesn’t go as far as Muscatine, Iowa City and Johnson County, which have city and county-wide mask mandates, but Mayor Scott points to Governor Reynolds’ statewide public health disaster proclamation.

While Reynolds and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office have said local governments cannot require masks, a spokesman for the A-G’s office says local officials can set “reasonable restrictions” for buildings owned or controlled by a city or county.

Katie Peikes of IPR contributed to this story