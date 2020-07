MORE VANDALISM AT GRANDVIEW PARK

THERE’S BEEN MORE VANDALISM AT SIOUX CITY’S GRANDVIEW PARK.

THIS TIME SOMEONE SPRAY PAINTED THE STATUE OF ABRAHAM LINCOLN AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE PARK AND THEN DRAPED A LARGE SCARF AROUND IT.

CITY CREWS IMMEDIATELY RESPONDED TO REPAIR THE DAMAGE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY ARE INVESTIGATING THIS LATEST CASE OF VANDALISM.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS INFORMATION LINE AT 258-TIPS.

Photos courtesy KMEG