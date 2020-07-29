LE MARS ANNOUNCES RETURN TO LEARN PLAN

The Le Mars Community School District will hold face to face classes to start the new school year.

The Le Mars School Board held a special session Tuesday night to decide on their “Return to Learn” plan.

School superintendent Dr. Steve Webner supports having face-to-face classes:

OC……..primary method of instruction. :22

Webner says remote learning options will be provided for families not comfortable sending their children back to school.

The superintendent also says masks or face coverings should be worn by every student, faculty member, and staff employee:

OC……their own face mask. ;20

Social distancing will also be in place in each classroom and building.

The school board voted 7 to 0 to approve the plan by Dr. Webner.

Classes in Le Mars begin August 25th.