THREE ARRESTED AFTER DRIVE BY SHOOTING & PURSUIT

THREE SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A SHOTS FIRED CALL AND A PURSUIT EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH RIVERSIDE AND THE WESTSIDE OF TOWN.

19-YEAR-OLD DARLING CARRILLO IS CHARGED WITH FELONY ELUDING, O-W-I AND DRIVING WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSE.

POLICE SAY EVENTS STARTED WITH A SHOTS FIRED CALL AROUND 1AM IN THE 600 BLOCK OF 13TH STREET WHERE AN UNOCCUPIED VEHICLE WAS SHOT AT IN A DRIVE-BY SHOOTING.

OFFICERS SPOTTED THE SUSPECT’S CAR AROUND 1:45AM IN THE 900 BLOCK OF WEST 7TH, BUT THE DRIVER FLED AS TWO OCCUPANTS RAN FROM THE VEHICLE AND WERE ARRESTED BY OFFICERS.

20-YEAR-OLD JASON RICE OF SIOUX CITY WAS CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

31-YEAR-OLD KARA THOMAS OF SIOUX CITY WAS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

(Kara Thomas)

CARRILLO FLED IN THE VEHICLE AT SPEEDS OF 100 MPH ACROSS SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE, OUT TO RIVERSIDE AND BACK ON WEST 19TH WHERE A PIT MANEUVER WAS USED TO HALT THE VEHICLE.

CARRILLO THEN FLED ON FOOT BUT WAS CAPTURED.

POLICE FOUND THC WAX, LESS THAN A GRAM OF METH AND A SHELL CASING THAT WAS CONSISTENT WITH THE EARLIER SHOOTING.

CARRILLO IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $6000 BOND.

RICE’S BOND IS $5000 AND THOMAS’S $1000.