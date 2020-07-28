TYSON & FOOD BANK TO DISTRIBUTE FREE PROTEIN AT WAITT YMCA

Tyson Foods is going to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of IBP, known as Iowa Beef Processors, back in 1960, by donating more than 40,000 pounds of protein to help feed those in need.

The Food Bank of Siouxland, Tyson Foods and the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA will give away assorted packages of protein amounting to nearly 160,000 meals in the parking lot of the YMCA in South Sioux City on Thursday, July 30th.

The distribution from the truck will begin Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m. and end when the donation has been fully distributed or 5:30 pm.

South Sioux City Police officers will be on hand to help direct traffic.

No appointments are needed.