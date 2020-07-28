SHRINE CIRCUS POSTPONED UNTIL APRIL OF 2021

The 70th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is the latest event to fall victim to the pandemic.

Shrine spokesman David Krogh says the circus that had been postponed from the spring to October 23rd through the 25th at the Tyson Events Center has now been cancelled:

OC………….no real option. :18

Krogh says while everyone is disappointed, cancelling the circus is in the best interests of public health and personal safety and they will now begin preparations for April 14th-18th of 2021:

OC……….Shrine Circus. :21

All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Cash or check purchasers may claim their refund by contacting the Tyson Events Center Box office.

Credit Card purchases through authorized channels will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase.