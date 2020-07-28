RIVERSIDE POOL CLOSED AFTER LIFEGUARD TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

The Riverside Aquatic Center has been closed by the city for the remainder of the 2020 swim season.

City officials say a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19.

While the lifeguard hadn’t worked since Friday, the city decided to close the facility to protect the health and safety of swimmers.

Leif Erikson and Lewis pools will remain open through this Sunday, August 2nd.

Capacity for open swim sessions will continue to be monitored and updates will be made on the Sioux City Public Pools Facebook page.

A pro-rated refund or transferring swim lessons to Leif Erikson or Lewis pools will be offered for those enrolled in swim lessons held at Riverside.