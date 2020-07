SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 9 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY TUESDAY OUT OF 133 NEW TESTS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTED SIX NEW CASES (418) AND MONONA COUNTY ONE (88 TOTAL).

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED THREE MORE POSITIVE CASES (1860) AND ONE DEATH, THE 42ND OVERALL FATALITY IN THE COUNTY FROM THE CORONAVIRUS.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED TWO NEW CASES TUESDAY (180 TOTAL WITH 24 ACTIVE).