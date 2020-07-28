LAMB THEATRE RECEIVES NEW MATCHING GRANT FOR RESTORATION PROJECT

LAMB Theatre has received their third $250,000 Gilchrist Matching Grant to help fund the project to restore Sioux City’s first Auditorium at 625 Douglas Street into a new home for the theatre.

This Gilchrist Foundation Matching Grant runs through next May 25th.

The project has previously received grants from Missouri River Historical Development, an $800,000 Grayfield tax credit, two Gilchrist Foundation

Matching Grants, and is currently in the process of obtaining state historic tax credits.

LAMB Theatre is currently accepting donations for the 625 Douglas Project, with a projected opening for the restored building of Fall 2022.