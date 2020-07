SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE DEBUT ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS THE FIRST POLICE DEPARTMENT IN NEBRASKA TO BEGIN USING AN ELECTRIC POWERED MOTORCYCLE.

POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON UNVEILED THE NEW CYCLE AT A MONDAY NEWS CONFERENCE:

THE $24,000 ZERO WAS PARTLY FUNDED BY A GRANT FROM THE NEBRASKA ENVIRONMENTAL TRUST FUND.

IT RUNS VERY QUIETLY, AND GIVES THE DEPARTMENT A QUICKER OPTION OVER TRAILS AND TERRAIN THAT BICYCLE RIDING OFFICERS PREVIOUSLY COVERED:

MAHON SAYS THE CYCLE CAN GO AROUND 200 MILES BETWEEN CHARGES, AND WILL COST A PENNY A MILE TO OPERATE, SAVING THE DEPARTMENT SEVERAL HUNDRED DOLLARS ANNUALLY COMPARED TO A PATROL CAR.

THE CHIEF SAYS THE CYCLE WILL BE USED FOR SPECIAL COMMUNITY SERVICE EVENTS AS WELL AS PATROL DUTY.