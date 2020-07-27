SIOUX CITY TRANSIT PASSENGERS MUST WEAR MASKS TO RIDE

The City of Sioux City is now mandating that all city transit bus passengers wear a face mask when they get on a city bus.

The mandate will take effect on Wednesday, July 29th until further notice.

That is the same day a city mandate begins where protective masks or face coverings will be required by members of the public when they enter City Hall or other buildings operated by the City of Sioux City.

All city staff will also be required to wear protective masks or face coverings in those buildings.

The city says the requirements shall stay in place until further notice.

A statement released by the city says private businesses can require patrons and/or employees to wear masks or face coverings.

To date, Governor Reynolds has not ordered a statewide requirement for residents to wear masks or face coverings in public.